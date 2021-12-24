Factors Driving Global Fiberoptic Laryngoscope Market to Reach USD 106 Mn by 2027

The global Fiberoptic Laryngoscope market was valued at US$ 64 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 106 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.

Fiberoptic laryngoscopy is the most common examination device used to view the throat and its surrounding structures. Performed under an endoscope, it is used to examine abnormalities, biopsy tissue or remove small growths such as polyps from the area. The flexible fiberoptic laryngoscope allows the physician to view the following areas: nasopharynx (posterior part of the nose), oropharynx (posterior part of the mouth), larynx (voice box) and hypopharynx (entrance to the swallowing channel).

Fiberoptic Laryngoscope manufacturers include Welch Allyn, Teleflex Incorporated and Jiangsu Maijun Medical etc. The top 3 companies hold a share of more than 40%. Asia-Pacific takes up the largest market, with a share of nearly 50%, followed by North America and Europe, both of them hold the share about 25%.

Global Fiberoptic Laryngoscope Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Fiberoptic Laryngoscope Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Welch Allyn, Teleflex Incorporated, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Jiangsu Maijun Medical, Propper Manufacturing, Penlon Limited, American Diagnostic Corporation, BOMImed, Flexicare Medical, Timesco, Scope Medical, KaWe, NOVAMED, GaleMed and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Rigid Fiberoptic Laryngoscopy

Flexible Fiberoptic Laryngoscope

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Table of Content:

1 Fiberoptic Laryngoscope Market Overview

2 Fiberoptic Laryngoscope Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Fiberoptic Laryngoscope Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Fiberoptic Laryngoscope Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Fiberoptic Laryngoscope Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Fiberoptic Laryngoscope Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Fiberoptic Laryngoscope Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

