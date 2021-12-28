Find Out Factors Behind 5.3% Growth Rate of Global Body Protection Products Market

The global Body Protection Products market was valued at US$ 40960 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 58980 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is protective clothing, helmets, goggles, or other garments or equipment designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection. The hazards addressed by protective equipment include physical, electrical, heat, chemicals, biohazards, and airborne particulate matter. Protective equipment may be worn for job-related occupational safety and health purposes, as well as for sports and other recreational activities. “Protective clothing” is applied to traditional categories of clothing, and “protective gear” applies to items such as pads, guards, shields, or masks, and others. PPE suits can be similar in appearance to a cleanroom suit.

Hand protection takes a leading share in the global demand accounting for 25.59% of the overall personal protective equipment revenue in 2019. High demand from various end-use industries including pharmaceuticals, food, chemicals, manufacturing and construction may be attributed to the high market penetration.

Manufacturing was the largest end-use segment in 2019 accounting for over 33% of global market, and is projected to remain the dominant segment over next eight years. Growing transportation and food sector in emerging economies such as India and China coupled with rising workforce capacities is expected to augment product demand in future on account avoiding overhead costs such as compensation. Demand from Oil & gas would grow at moderate rate due to the impact of COVID-19.

Global Body Protection Products Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Body Protection Products Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Honeywell, 3M, DuPont, Dräger, Msa Safety, Ansell, Kimberly-Clark, Delta Plus, Protective Industrial Products, Moldex-Metric, Avon Rubber, COFRA, Jallatte, Cordova Safety Products, Lakeland Industries, UVEX, Bullard, Oftenrich Group, Woshine Group, KARAM and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Hand Protection

Protective Clothing

Protective Footwear

Respiratory Protection

Head, Eye and Face Protection

Fall Protection

Hearing Protection

Others

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Table of Content:

1 Body Protection Products Market Overview

2 Body Protection Products Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Body Protection Products Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Body Protection Products Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Body Protection Products Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Body Protection Products Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Body Protection Products Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

