Current Trends to Lead Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market to USD 15760 Mn by 2027

The global Flexible Printed Circuit Board market was valued at US$ 12380 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 15760 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Flexible printed circuit boards are widely used in an array of electronic devices that have complex circuitry. Besides efficient interconnectivity solutions, flexible PCBs offer another benefit viz. reduced system maintenance. Compact in size, flexible PCBs also reduce the entire costs of interconnectivity solutions.

The demand for flexible printed circuit boards by manufacturers of smartphones, other mobile devices, LCD display, connectivity antennas, and rechargeable batteries, is currently on the rise. With exploding consumer electronics sector, soaring popularity of IoT, and growing applications in the automotive sector are identified to be the key factors that are likely to hold a positive impact on the sales of FPCBs in near future. Quality performance and high packaging flexibility of flexible PCBs will continue to make them highly preferred interconnectivity solutions in near future. Surging adoption of multilayer FPCBs and increasing use of rigid-flex FPCBs are likely to be among the most prominent trends in the global flexible printed circuit boards market. The demand for automated robots is evidently increasing, indicating lucrative growth opportunities to emerge for key market players over the next decade. Innovation in fabrication technology and circuit materials is expected to push the market further.

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd, Flexcom Inc, Daeduck GDS, Fujikura Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (MFLEX), Interflex Co. Ltd, Nitto Denko Corp, NewFlex Technology Co. Ltd, NOK Corp and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Single-Sided FPCBs

Double-Sided FPCBs

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Others

Table of Content:

1 Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Flexible Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

