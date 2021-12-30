Market Dynamics to Support Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Industry to Reach USD 15950 Mn by 2027

The global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market was valued at US$ 11710 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 15950 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

Fuel pumps are one of the most important components in vehicles, and they pumps fuel from the fuel tank to the engine. Fuel pumps are of three types: mechanical, electric, and turbo.

Though mechanical fuel pumps were used in vehicles previously, advances in technology and growing pressure of improving fuel efficiency have led to the increased use of electric fuel pumps. There is a growing pressure felt by automakers worldwide to adhere to the new stringent vehicle emission standards. To achieve this, automakers have shifted their focus toward reducing vehicle emission levels in new upcoming models. Automakers worldwide have increased their R&D spending to develop vehicles with enhanced fuel efficiency and better power output.

Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are ACDelco, Airtex Products LP, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Daewha Fuel Pump Industries Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Associated Fuel Pump Systems Corporation, Farstar Auto Parts Co., TI Automotive, Graco Inc., Holley Performance Products and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Low Pressure Electric Fuel Pump

Inline Electric Fuel Pump

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Table of Content:

1 Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

