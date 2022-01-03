Research to Claim 4.2% CAGR for Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) Market | The Market Reports

The global Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market was valued at US$ 943.2 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1295.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) is a thermoplastic elastomer. This type of copolymer has excellent resistance to UV irradiation, heat, moisture, and stress cracking and probably has the best weathering resistance of all acrylonitrile elastomers. It also has good chemical resistance and high impact strength. Its mechanical properties are very similar to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) elastomers.

One of the most important markets for ASAs are automotive body parts such as mirror housings and radiator grills. ASA thermoplastics are also extensively used in the building & construction, appliance, electrical/electronics, and sports goods industries.

According to the different properties, ASA can be divided into general grade, extrusion grade, heat resistant grade and others. General grade is used most widely and the price is the lowest, in 2019, about 52% of the global sale volumes are general grade.

Of the major players of ASA Copolymers, LG Chem maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. LG Chem accounted for 19% of the ASA Copolymers revenue market share in 2019. Other players accounted for 17%, 16 %, 13% including Chi Mei Corporation, Ineos Styrolution Group, SABIC.

China, United States, Europe, China Taiwan, Japan and Korea are the main manufacturing regions in the world. Considering the consumption region. USA is the largest consumption area, making up 23% in 2019. Europe ranks the second, total ASA Resin accounted for 20%.

Global Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are LG Chem, Chi Mei, Ineos Styrolution Group, SABIC, Techno-UMG, KUMHO-SUNNY, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre, NIPPON A&L, LOTTE Advanced Materials, A. Schulman (LyondellBasell), Romira, SAX Polymers Industries, Run Feng Sci.&Tech, Shandong Novista Chemicals and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

General Grade ASA

Extrusion Grade ASA

Heat Resistant Grade ASA

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Home Appliances

Sports and Leisure

Consumer Electronics

Others

