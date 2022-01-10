The Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonate Market to show 2.8% CAGR from 2021-27

The global Secondary Alkane Sulfonate market was valued at US$ 859.3 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1077 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

Secondary Alkane Sulfonate (SAS) is an anionic surfactant, also called paraffine sulfonate. It was synthesized for the first time in 1940 and has been used as surfactant since the 1960ies. SAS is one of the major anionic surfactants used in the market of dishwashing, laundry and cleaning products.

Secondary alkane sulfonate (SAS) is an anionic surfactant and was manufactured by sulfoxidation of n-paraffins already in 1940. It was introduced as surfactant in the 1960s. Very good water solubility, high wetting action, pronounced foaming power, excellent grease- and soil dispersing properties make SAS an important surfactant ingredient in detergents especially for dish washing.

Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonate Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonate Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Lanxess, The WeylChem Group, BIG SUN Chemical Corporation, Acar Chemicals, Rajvin Chemicals, Claraint Corporation and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Liquid Secondary Alkane Sulfonate

Solid Secondary Alkane Sulfonate

Segment by Application

Dish Washing Liquids

Household Detergents and Cleaners

Industrial Cleaners

Personal Care Products

Others

