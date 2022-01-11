Global Frozen Meat Market to Settle at 1.9% Growth Rate by 2021-27

The global Frozen Meat market was valued at US$ 6105.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 6989.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2027.

Freezing meat slows down decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, inhibiting the growth of most bacterial species. Frozening is a great way to preserve meat which needs a long-distance transportation.

There is a growing trend of food traceability and rising demand of convenience food products, especially in developing markets across the Asian countries. Also, the strong performance of retail sector along with rapid increase in number of large retail chains including hypermarkets and supermarkets has boosted the demand of frozen food in developing countries.

Global Frozen Meat Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Frozen Meat Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Marfrig Group., Kerry Group Plc., BRF, Associated British Foods Plc., Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, Tyson Foods,Inc., Verde Farms, Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat Co. and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Beef

Chicken

Lamb

Pork

Others

Segment by Application

Households

Food

Commercial

