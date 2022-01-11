USD 512.3 Mn Estimated for Global Water Heater Market by 2027 as per Latest Study

The global Water Heater market was valued at US$ 436.5 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 512.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

A water heater is an apparatus which operate on an energy source to heat water above its initial temperature for residential, commercial & industrial purposes.

The energy source of a water heater can be electricity, solar energy or a fuel including natural gas or propane. These products are deployed to transform thermal energy from a fuel source to a reservoir or stream of water.

Global Water Heater Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Water Heater Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are A. O. Smith Corporation, Bradford White Corporation (BWC), Ferroli, Bosch Thermotechnology, Rheem Manufacturing Company, State Industries, Rinnai Corporation, Hubbell Incorporated, Saudi Ceramics, Ariston Thermo Group and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Solar Water Heater

Instant Water Heater

Storage Water Heater

Others

Segment by Application

College & University

Office

Government & Military

Others

Table of Content:

1 Water Heater Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Water Heater Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Water Heater Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

