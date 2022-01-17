A 5.2% CAGR to Witness for Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market by 2027

The global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings market was valued at US$ 10380 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 14850 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

Powder coatings has gained widespread acceptance in the coatings industry for its performance characteristics which is equal to liquid coatings and the environmental benefits (free of VOCs) of powder make it far superior and user friendly. However there are increasing demands for new product developments and the major driving force for new product developments come from the market requirements combined with environmental compliance. End users are more concern to know about the technological improvements and about the value added products. Marpol is continuously striving to offer value added products to the customers. One of such requirement is Antibacterial powder coatings. End users are more concern about the coatings surface which inhibits the bacterial growth so coatings that repel microorganism are always in demand. Antibacterial powder coatings fulfill these needs. Antibacterial and anti mould properties are required when powder coatings are used to such applications that coated objects are contacted with number of people and in the fields of foods, medical care and sanitation etc. Antibacterial powder helps to fight against disease and infection; the system also stops the growth of bacteria and fungi.

North America dominated the product industry on account of its rising use, particularly in the healthcare as well as food processing and preserving applications. Furthermore, growth of the antimicrobial coating industry is also dependent on consumer goods demand, including tableware, storage bins, and sanitary ware, among others. Rising disposable incomes as well as GDP growth rate are expected to propel consumer goods demand, which in turn will have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period.

Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Diamond Vogel Paints, PPG Industries Inc., Dow Microbial Control, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., AkzoNobel NV and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Polyethylene Powder Coating

Polypropylene Powder Coating

PVC Powder Coating

Polyphenylene Sulfide Powder Coating

Others

Segment by Application

Medical Appliances

Food Processing Industry

Aviation

Railroad

Automotive

