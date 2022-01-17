Anti-Caking Agents Market Exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% From 2021–2027 – Report by The Market Reports

The global Anti-Caking Agents market was valued at US$ 629.3 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 808.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

Anti-caking agents are utilized to prevent the formation of lumps, mostly in finely powdered substances. Anti-caking agents are soluble in alcohol, water and other organic solvents. They either absorb excess moisture or create a water-repellent coating on the powdered particles.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant increase in anti-caking agents demand over the forecast period on account of rising population and increasing industrial output in China, India and Japan. North America and Europe are high mature markets with demand expected to be driven by anti-caking agents application in processed foods. Several regulations implemented by European Food Safety Authority to restrict development of anti-caking agents are expected to challenge European market growth. Growing processed food demand in Brazil and Argentina coupled with high demand for dairy products is expected complement Central & South America market growth over the forecast period.

Global Anti-Caking Agents Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Anti-Caking Agents Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Kao Corp. (Japan), Evonik Industries AG(Germany), Huber Engineered Material (US) and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-anti-caking-agents-market-outlook

Segment by Type

Natural

Synthetic

Segment by Application

Food

Feed

Fertilizers

Table of Content:

1 Anti-Caking Agents Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Anti-Caking Agents Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Anti-Caking Agents Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315