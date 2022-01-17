Automotive Coatings Market Size Worth USD 15320 Mn By 2027: The Market Reports

The global Automotive Coatings market was valued at US$ 11620 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 15320 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

Automotive Paint & Coating is paint or coating used on vehicle bodies and other components. Generally, it refers to automotive OEM coating and automotive refinish coating.

Asia Pacific was the largest market with 56.5% of the volume share in 2015 and the trend is expected to continue on account of increasing vehicle manufacturing in the region. The automotive sector of Asia Pacific is driven by rising sales and production in countries including China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Thailand.

China is expected to foresee strong growth owing to its large automobile production base. China was the largest producer of automobiles and is likely to remain the leading manufacturer on account of economic labor in the country. Moreover, the relocation of manufacturing bases by companies such as Volkswagen, Audi, Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, Skoda, and Fiat to China owing to the availability of affordable workforce is anticipated to drive the market demand.

Europe is expected to witness steady growth over the upcoming years on account of increasing vehicle manufacturing in countries including Germany, Sweden, Italy, France, the UK, and the Czech Republic. In addition, growing population coupled with rising income levels is likely to stimulate the demand over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Coatings Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Automotive Coatings Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams Company, KCC Paint, Bayer AG, Arkema SA, Beckers Group, Cabot Corporation, Berger Paints, Eastman Chemical Company, Valspar Corporation, Clariant AG, Deft, Inc., Jotun A/S, Royal DSM, Lord Corporation, Solvay S.A. and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-automotive-coatings-market-outlook

Segment by Type

Primer

Electrocoat

Basecoat

Clearcoat

Segment by Application

Light Vehicle OEM

Commercial Vehicle OEM

Table of Content:

1 Automotive Coatings Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Automotive Coatings Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Automotive Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315