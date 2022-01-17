Automotive Embedded Telematics Market Worth US$ 26690 Million by 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

The global Automotive Embedded Telematics market was valued at US$ 8865.9 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 26690 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% during 2021-2027.

A car telematics system is an automatic system designed for passenger cars that incorporates some form of cellular communication. With embedded systems the connectivity and intelligence is built into the car.

North America has been the dominant market regarding global demand and is expected to continue its lead on account of highly sophisticated wireless technology. The regional market was followed by Asia Pacific owing to increasing automobile number especially in emerging economies including India and China.

Global Automotive Embedded Telematics Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Automotive Embedded Telematics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Autotrac, Teletrac, Omnitracs, Fleetmatrics, DigiCore, Masternaut, Limited TomTom Telematics, Telogis, Trimble Navigation, Mix Telematics and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Global Positioning System

Vehicle Warning System

Automatic Driving System

Safety Wireless Communication

Segment by Application

Safety

Navigation

Remote Diagnostics

Entertainment

Table of Content:

1 Automotive Embedded Telematics Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Automotive Embedded Telematics Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Automotive Embedded Telematics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

