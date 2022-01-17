Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Looks Bullish; Estimated to Grow at 3.2% CAGR from 2021-27

The global Bariatric Surgery Devices market was valued at US$ 1426.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1787 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

Undertaking a bariatric surgery has become relatively necessary for the majority of the global population, especially the obese and the overweight demographic. The fact that obesity is one of the most prevalent and endangering health disorders has increased the awareness about bariatric surgery and devices. The demand for bariatric surgery devices has registered a considerable surge by the virtue of growing preference for less-invasive bariatric surgeries. Additionally, the rising expenditure on weight loss procedures has promoted the sales of bariatric surgery devices at the individual level. Regional government initiatives are also influencing the growth of the global market for bariatric surgery devices.

The North America bariatric surgery devices market was the largest in 2017, owing to high obesity rates along with huge government supported funding and research activities undertaken by the industry players to evaluate the efficiency of their surgeries to treat obesity. For instance, bariatric surgeries, which were insured by Medicare only for population having BMI 40 and above was revised and decreased to 30 and above. This change benefited large population who were obese and could not afford the huge surgery, surgeons, and hospital costs.

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Cousin Biotech, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Endogastric Solutions, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences, Medtronic, USGI Medical, Inc, Olympus, Johnson & Johnson, ReShape Medical, Inc., Ethicon-Endosurgery, Transenterix, Inc., Satiety, Inc, Pare Surgical, Inc, Spatz FGIA, Inc., Allergan, Inc., GI Dynamics, Inc. and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-bariatric-surgery-devices-market-outlook

Segment by Type

Implantable Gastric simulators

Surgical Staples

Gastric Surgery Clamps

Trocars

Sutures

Surgical Clamps

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Beauty Institution

Others

Table of Content:

1 Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Overview

2 Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Bariatric Surgery Devices Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Bariatric Surgery Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315