Favoring Trends for Artificial Limbs and Joints Market; Estimated to Reach USD 2408.9 Mn by 2027

The global Artificial Limbs and Joints market was valued at US$ 1740.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 2408.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

A limb or joint lost through accident, disease, or birth defect may be replaced with an artificial limb or joint. Such a replacement is called a “prosthesis,” from the Latin word meaning “addition.” Crude artificial limbs have been used since the earliest loss of an arm, leg, hand, or foot.

North America emerged as one of the largest revenue generating region of the market in 2013. Presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure and continuous R&D activities pertaining to the development of novel digital and computerized limbs are key factors attributing to its large share. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit promising growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of untapped market opportunities coupled with continuously developing healthcare infrastructure. The artificial limb and joints market is oligopolistic in nature with approximately five companies occupying nearly 90% of the revenue.

Global Artificial Limbs and Joints Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Artificial Limbs and Joints Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Zimmer, DePuy, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Biomet and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Artificial Knee

Artificial Hip

Artificial Elbow

Artificial Shoulder

Artificial Arm

Artificial Leg

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

