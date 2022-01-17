Global Base Metal Mining Market to Settle at 2.7% Growth Rate by 2021-27

The global Base Metal Mining market was valued at US$ 20 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 24 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

Base metals such as copper, aluminum, zinc, nickel, and lead play a major role in the development of manufacturing, utilities, infrastructure, and construction sectors. Growth across these industries directly implies the growth of the base metal mining market as well. In the past few years, developing as well as developed regions have exhibited excellent development across areas such as urbanization, industrialization, and economic development. These factors have substantially increased the global consumption of base metals, providing momentum to mining activities.

North America is expected to contribute significantly towards the market growth owing to rising demand for base metals in the construction and infrastructure sector primarily in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, easy availability, revival of North American economy and advancement in technologies are expected to act as key drivers for the base metal mining market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial growth on account of rapid infrastructure development and industrialization in emerging countries including China and India. Europe is expected to witness moderate demand for base metals over the next seven years pertaining to growth in the electronics industry where it is used as a corrosion-free material. High production of base metals in Latin American countries including Peru, Venezuela and Brazil is expected to augment the market growth over the next seven years. Untapped resources in MEA are anticipated to provide mining companies with an opportunity to expand their operations thus leading to market growth.

Global Base Metal Mining Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Base Metal Mining Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Komatsu Ltd, Joy Global Inc., Sandvik AB, Metso Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Boart Longyear Ltd., China Coal Technology and Engineering Group Corp., China National Coal Mining Equipment, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Mining Drills & Breakers

Crushing, Pulverizing & Screening Equipment

Mineral Processing Machinery

Surface Mining Equipment

Underground Mining Machinery

Segment by Application

Copper

Nickel

Lead-zinc

Aluminum

Tin

