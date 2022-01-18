Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) Market is Projected to Clock a CAGR of 3.2% During 2021-2027

The global Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) market was valued at US$ 67820 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 84610 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

Polypropylene (PP) is a thermoplastic polymer with a melting point of approximately 165°C. The higher melting point of polypropylene makes it eligible for use in certain plastic items such as medical products and dishwasher safe containers. Bio based polypropylene have similar characteristics to synthetic polypropylene, but is manufactured from bio-based raw materials such as corn, sugarcane, and beet.

North America accounted for 34.0% of the global market revenue in 2017. Rise in usage of biodegradable polymers by the construction industry in the region is anticipated to propel growth over the forecast period. Increase in consumption of bio-plastics in the packaging industry is also likely to boost the market.

Global Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Braskem, Global Bioenergies, DowDuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, SABIC and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Sugars

Starch

Lignocellulosic Biomass

Segment by Application

Injection

Textile

Films

Other

Table of Content:

1 Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

