Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 42 Mn by 2027: The Market Reports

The global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market was valued at US$ 26 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 42 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2027.

Bio based polyurethane refers to product use renewable biological materials, including crops, trees, other plants and their residues as raw materials, polyurethane products produced through biochemical, physical and other methods.

Bio-based polymers generally have a lower CO2 footprint and are associated with the concept of sustainability. Because of concerns about the depletion of fossil resources and the global warming associated with the use of petrochemicals, new bio-based polymers continue to be developed.

Asia Pacific was the largest producer of bio-based polyurethane and accounted for just less than one-third of total production in 2017. Abundant availability of synthetic diisocyanates and increasing production capacities of regional bio-PU manufacturers are the major factors that contributed to bio-based polyurethane market growth. The regional market is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period on account of increasing infrastructure spending especially in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan. The growth of automotive and packaging industries may also spur growth in demand for these bio-polymers in this region.

Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are BASF, Lubrizol, DowDuPont, SNP, Mitsui Chemicals, Rampf Holding, Johnson Controls, Rhino Linings, Bayer Material, Woodbridge Foam, Malama Composites, TSE Industries and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Rigid Foams

Flexible Foams

Case (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers)

Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical Appliances

