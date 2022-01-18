Bio Solvents Market is Expected to Clock a Notable 6.2% CAGR During the 2021-2027

The global Bio Solvents market was valued at US$ 6417.3 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 9860.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

Bio solvents are environmentally friendly solvents or biosolvents derived from biomass, such as plants, trees or animals (the biomass can have undergone physical, chemical or biological treatment).

North America is a major bio solvents consumer and accounted for over one-third of total market volume in 2013. The regional is characterized by high level of awareness regarding health and environmental effects of conventional solvents coupled with stringent environmental regulations. Increasing construction spending by the U.S. government to improve public infrastructure in the region is expected to drive paints & coatings demand which in turn is expected to have a positive impact on the regional bio solvents market over the forecast period. Recovery of U.S. automotive industry after a slump due economic recession is also expected to have a positive impact on the regional bio solvents market. Asia Pacific is touted to register significant growth rate on account of growing construction and automotive industries. Rapid industrialization in emerging markets of China and India are expected to drive adhesives and sealants demand. This trend coupled with growing concerns regarding degradability of conventional solvents is expected to drive further the Asia Pacific market growth.

Global Bio Solvents Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Bio Solvents Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, DowDuPont, Vertec BioSolvents Inc., Florida Chemical Company, Cargill Incorporated, Galactic, Gevo, Pinova Holdings INC, Myriant, LyondellBasell, Solvay, Akzo Nobel and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Bio-Alcohols

Bio-Glycols & Diols

Lactate Esters

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

Segment by Application

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

