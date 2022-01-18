Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Worth US$ 55 Million By 2027 | CAGR 0.8% – Exclusive Report by The Market Reports

The global Biodegradable Mulch Films market was valued at US$ 52 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 55 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2027.

Biodegradable mulch film is a mulching technique wherein waste from use of biodegradable mulching materials is transformed into carbon dioxide, methane, water, or biomass at the end of their shelf life, thereby benefiting the agricultural soil. Biodegradable mulch materials are obtained from plants and animals; thus, these have a lower environmental impact than use of inorganic mulching technique.

Asia Pacific dominated the global biodegradable mulch films market and accounted for 66% of the total demand in 2017. China was the leading biofilms consumer in 2017 owing to growing industrialization and urbanizationthat has led to higher living standards and rise in demand for food products. Growing food demand in the country may be attributed to the high market growth.

Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd., Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd., BioBag International A.S., AEP Industries Inc., RKW SE, BASF, Armando Alvarez, Novamont, British Polythene Industries PLC., Ab Rani PlastOy and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)

Starch Blended with Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Starch Blended with Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Aliphatic-aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)

Others

Segment by Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Oilseeds

Flowers & Plants

Table of Content:

1 Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Biodegradable Mulch Films Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

