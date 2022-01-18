Biomass Power Market Worth US$ 39300 Million by 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

The global Biomass Power market was valued at US$ 30750 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 39300 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

Biomass used for power generation can provide a low-carbon and sustainable alternative to fossil fuels while allowing local communities to use domestic biomass resources. It makes productive utilization of wood manufacturing wastes, the unused portion of urban waste and crop residues.

North America and Europe is projected to foresee the substantial growth owing to the increasing government support. Factors such as funding programs, investment subsidies, incentives and tax benefits play a significant role in developing the industry in countries such as Germany US and the UK.

Global Biomass Power Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Biomass Power Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are DONG Energy A/S, Wilcox Company, Forth Energy Ltd., Ameresco Inc., Drax Group plc Co., Enviva LP, MGT Ltd., Alstom SA, Helius Energy Plc., Vattenfall AB, The Babcock & Wilcox Company and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Urban Residue

Biogas

Agriculture & Forest Residues

Energy Crop

Woody Biomass

Landfill Gas Feedstock

Segment by Application

Paper Industry

Forest Industry

Panel Board Makers

Pulp Industry

Table of Content:

1 Biomass Power Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Biomass Power Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Biomass Power Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

