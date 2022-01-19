Can We Expect -1.9% Growth Rate by Global 18650 Lithium Battery Market (2021-2027)

The global 18650 Lithium Battery market was valued at US$ 5374 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 4789.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of -1.9% during 2021-2027.

A lithium-ion battery or Li-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging. Li-ion batteries use an intercalated lithium compound as one electrode material, compared to the metallic lithium used in a non-rechargeable lithium battery. The electrolyte, which allows for ionic movement, and the two electrodes are the constituent components of a lithium-ion battery cell. Cells with a cylindrical shape are made in a characteristic “swiss roll” manner, which means it is a single long sandwich of positive electrode, separator, negative electrode and separator rolled into a single spool. The main disadvantage of this method of construction is that the cell will have a higher series inductance.

Panasonic(Sanyo), Samsung SDI, LG Chem are the leaders of the 18650 Lithium Battery industry, which take about 80% market share. Asia-Pacific is the major region of the global market, which takes about 70% market share.

Global 18650 Lithium Battery Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global 18650 Lithium Battery Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Panasonic(Sanyo), Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Sony, Wanxiang(A123 Systems), Hitachi, Tianjin Lishen, Hefei Guoxuan, Dongguan Large Electronics, OptimumNano, DLG Electronics, Zhuoneng New Energy, CHAM BATTERY, Padre Electronic and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC/NCA Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Others

Segment by Application

Power Banks

Laptop Battery Packs

Electric Vehicles

Flashlights

Cordless Power Tools

Others

