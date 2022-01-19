Clinical Diagnostics Automation Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 4654.6 Mn and expanding at a CAGR of 2.9% by 2027

The global Clinical Diagnostics Automation market was valued at US$ 3803.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 4654.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

Clinical Diagnostics Automation is a serie of automotive devices for clinical diagnosis.

North America emerged as leading regional market for clinical diagnosis automation which was mainly contributed due to U.S. Aging population and high diagnosis rate in this region is fuelling the market growth in this region. Growing health care awareness and rising corporate and academic research investment is further pushing the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Abaxis, Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Diagnostica Stago, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, PerkinElmer, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Sysmex America, Tecan Group, The ELITechGroup, Thermo Fisher Scientific and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Modular Automation

Total Lab Automation

Segment by Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Proteomics Solutions

Others

