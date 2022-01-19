Current Trends to Lead Global Defoamers Market to USD 7421.6 Mn by 2027

The global Defoamers market was valued at US$ 5774 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 7421.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

A foam is a substance that is formed by trapping pockets of gas in a liquid or solid. A bath sponge and the head on a glass of beer are examples of foams. Antifoams are an effective remedy. A defoamer or an antifoaming agent is a chemical additive that reduces and hinders the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. Commonly used agents are insoluble oils, polydimethylsiloxanes and other silicones, certain alcohols, stearates and glycols. The additive is used to prevent formation of foam or is added to break a foam already formed.

The pulp & paper application dominated the defoamer market during the forecast period, closely followed by paints & coatings in 2017. Paints & coatings application is also expected to witness high growth rate between 2017 and 2023 due to the growing paints & coatings industry in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, as a result increasing the demand for defoamer in the respective regions. The growing manufacturing industry in the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is also driving the market.

Global Defoamers Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Defoamers Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Dow Corning, Momentive, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Elkem Silicones, Evonik Industries, Kemira, Elementis Specialties, Air Products, Ashland, BASF, BYK Additives & Instruments, Basildon Chemicals, LEVACO, BRB International, Nanjing SIXIN and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-defoamers-market-outlook

Segment by Type

Oil Based Defoamers

Water Based Defoamers

Silicone Based Defoamers

EO/PO Based Defoamers

Other

Segment by Application

Pulping & Papermaking

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Food & Beverages

Water & Waste Water

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others

Table of Content:

1 Defoamers Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Defoamers Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Defoamers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315