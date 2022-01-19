The Global Corrugated Board Market to show 2.7% CAGR from 2021-27

The global Corrugated Board market was valued at US$ 3974 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 4801.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

Corrugated Container Board, also referred to as CCM or corrugated case material, is a type of paperboard specially manufactured for the production of corrugated board. The term encompasses both linerboard and corrugating medium (or fluting), the two types of paper that make up corrugated board. Since containerboard is made mainly out of natural unbleached wood fibers, it is generally brown, although its shade may vary depending on the type of wood, pulping process, recycling rate and impurities content. For certain boxes that demand good presentation white bleached pulp or coating is used on the top ply of the linerboard that goes outside the box.

Corrugated is a durable, versatile, low and lightweight paper-based material that is frequently used to make boxes, containers, and displays.

Over the past few decades Asia Pacific has been the largest consumer and producer of corrugated boards and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. This trend is largely attributed to increasing demand for processed food & beverages especially in developing countries including India, China, Malaysia and Indonesia. Booming e-commerce business in Asia Pacific is expected to further augment corrugated board demand over the projected period. Flexibility and light weight properties of corrugated bards provides for easy handling and transportation, which is a requisite for e-commerce industries. Growing regulations on non-biodegradable materials in North America and Europe is an anticipated driver for corrugated board market over the next six years. Major market expansion is expected in RoW corrugated board market on account of increasing exports of fruits & vegetables from Africa. Regulations on deforestation and use of paper processing chemicals in Europe and North America are likely to restrain corrugated boards market over the projected period.

Global Corrugated Board Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Corrugated Board Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are International Paper, Rocktenn, DS Smith, PCA, SAICA, THIM, Westrock, Rengo Company Limited, Cascades, OJI, Mondi, US Corrugated, VPK, Bio-PAPPEL, Alliabox, Rossmann and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Single Face Board

Single Wall Board

Double Wall Board

Triple Wall Board

Segment by Application

Retail Packaging

Food and Drink Packaging

Consumer Goods Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Shipping & Handling

Table of Content:

1 Corrugated Board Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Corrugated Board Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Corrugated Board Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

