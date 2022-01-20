4.4% Estimated Growth for Global Drone Market from 2021-27

The global Drone market was valued at US$ 12360 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 17000 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) (commonly known as a drone) is an aircraft without a human pilot on board. UAVs are a component of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), which include a UAV, a ground-based controller, and a system of communications between the two. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers referred to as an autopilot.

Compared to crewed aircraft, UAVs were originally used for missions too “dull, dirty or dangerous” for humans. While drones originated mostly in military applications, their use is rapidly finding many more applications including aerial photography, product deliveries, agriculture, policing and surveillance, infrastructure inspections, science, smuggling, and drone racing.

In Indonesia markets, the core manufacturers of Drone includes DJI, CASC etc and the top 2 companies hold a share about 65%.In Vietnam markets, the core manufacturers of Drone includes DJI, Viettel etc and the top 2 companies hold a share about 65%.

Global Drone Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Drone Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Dji, Famindo Group, Top Engineering, Xag, 3d Robotics, Casc, Beihang Uas Technology, Jwc Lab – Xelex, Eagle Brother, Viettel, Pt Dirgantara, Insitu, Iai and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Small Drone

Large Drone

Segment by Application

Cargo Transportation

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Entertainment & Media & Mapping

Military

Others

