Deodorants Market Size to See Record Break Revenue of USD 4546.3 Mn By 2027 | TMR

The global Deodorants market was valued at US$ 3478.1 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 4546.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

A deodorant is a substance applied to the body to prevent body odor caused by the bacterial breakdown of perspiration in armpits, feet, and other areas of the body. A subgroup of deodorants, antiperspirants, affect odor as well as prevent sweating by affecting sweat glands.

Deodorants is a matured market in developed regions such as the US and Europe. In these markets, delivery of innovative products and an improved product mix play a vital role for manufacturers to increase their revenues. Producers are more or less compelled to offer innovative products that deliver quick, effective protection against odor and wetness. Deodorant producers have sought to generate sales growth by relying on product introductions on a continuous basis as well as product line extensions. Technologically advanced formulations and applications empower manufacturers to provide more innovative products that in turn attract deodorant customers. Overall, the personal care category is witnessing a strong growth trend as a result of the increasing focus of men towards grooming, hygiene and appearance. Male oriented products are growing briskly, surpassing the hitherto women dominated cosmetics and personal care market. With regard to fragrances, men choose deodorants over the luxurious perfumes preferred by females. This has provided a definite impetus to the overall sales of deodorants.

Global Deodorants Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Deodorants Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel, Loreal, Nivea, Godrej, Amway, Clinique, A.P. Deauville, AXE, L’Occitane, Tom’s of Maine, Avon, Mitchum and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Solid Deodorant

Roll-on Deodorant

Crystal Deodorants

Deodorant Spray

Segment by Application

Men

Women

Table of Content:

1 Deodorants Market Overview

2 Deodorants Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Deodorants Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Deodorants Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Deodorants Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Deodorants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Deodorants Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

