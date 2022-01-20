Favoring Trends for Lithium-Ion Battery Conductive Agent Market; Estimated to Reach USD 8250.3 Mn by 2027

The global Lithium-Ion Battery Conductive Agent market was valued at US$ 2538 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 8250.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2021-2027.

A conductive agent is used to ensure the electrode has good charge and discharge performance. Usually, a certain amount of conductive material is added during the production of the pole piece, and the micro current is collected between the active material and the current collector to reduce the micro current.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Conductive Agent key players include Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Cabot, Denka, HaoXin Technology etc. Global top four players hold a share about 70%. The Lithium-Ion Battery Conductive Agent are mainly produced in Europe and North America, these regions are dominating the global market, hold a market share about 65 percent.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Conductive Agent Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Conductive Agent Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Lion Specialty Chemicals, Cabot, Denka, Orion Engineered Carbons, Jiangsu Cnano Technology, HaoXin Technology and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Carbon Black

Conductive Graphite

Graphene

CNT

Others

Segment by Application

3C Electronic Battery

Electric-Vehicle Battery

Energy Storage Battery

Table of Content:

1 Lithium-Ion Battery Conductive Agent Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Conductive Agent Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Lithium-Ion Battery Conductive Agent Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

