Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market to make a new high by reaching USD 2212.7 Mn by 2027

The global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies market was valued at US$ 1699.4 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 2212.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

Electrophoresis is a technique to separate and purify macromolecules, especially nucleic acids and proteins, which differ in charge, size, or conformation. It is one of the most widely-used techniques in molecular biology and biochemistry. The separation of molecules is done, according to the size and electric charge of a molecule. The technique has been well-known, as the preferred method for both research and routine applications, due to its ability for quantifying and detecting minute traces of wide range of biomolecules in a mixture, including carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and amino acids. Several physical properties of bio-molecules such as molecular weight, isoelectric point, and biological activity can be determined through electrophoresis.

Geographically, North America is the leading market for electrophoresis equipment and supplies and is forecast to sustain a strong demand. The North America market is driven by innovation in electrophoresis techniques, the acceptance of new technologies, and a procedural (usage pattern) shift towards combination techniques. The Asia Pacific market for electrophoresis equipment and supplies is projected to expand at the most robust rate because of the overall development in healthcare infrastructure and research facilities in this region.

Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., General Electric Company, Hoefer Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, C.B.S Scientific Company Inc., SEBIA, Helena Laboratories Corporation and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Gel Electrophoresis (GE)

Capillary Electrophoresis (CE)

Electrophoresis Accessories

Segment by Application

Proteins (Diagnostics)

Microbial Detection

Hemoglobin

