Electroplating Market Looks Bullish; Estimated to Grow at 2.8% CAGR from 2021-27

The global Electroplating market was valued at US$ 712.1 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 865.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

Electroplating is a process that uses an electric current to reduce dissolved metal cations so that they form a thin coherent metal coating on an electrode. The term is also used for electrical oxidation of anions on to a solid substrate, as in the formation of silver chloride on silver wire to make silver/silver-chloride electrodes. Electroplating is primarily used to change the surface properties of an object (such as abrasion and wear resistance, corrosion protection, lubricity, aesthetic qualities), but may also be used to build up thickness on undersized parts or to form objects by electroforming.

Globally North America dominated the market for electroplating in 2017 with highest market share due to adoption of this technology by large number of industries since its invention. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as the second and third largest regional market for electroplating. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing regional segment during the period of study due to rapidly growing industrial base and the region becoming manufacturing hub for major end-use industries especially in major economies like Japan, India and China.

Global Electroplating Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Electroplating Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Interplex Industries Inc., Roy Metal Finishing, Allied Finishing Inc., Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, ASB Industries Inc., Kuntz Electroplating Inc., Interplex Industries Inc., Pioneer Metal Finishing, Birmingham Plating Co Ltd., NiCoForm Inc., Metal Surfaces Inc and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Gold

Silver

Copper

Nickel

Chromium

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Jewellery

Machinery Parts & Components

