Factors Driving Global Driver Assistance Systems Market to Reach USD 72990 Mn by 2027

The global Driver Assistance Systems market was valued at US$ 24800 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 72990 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during 2021-2027.

Driver assistance systems are electronic components installed in vehicles, which present an intelligent driving experience to the driver. These systems comprise of unique sensors such as ultrasonic, image, RADAR, LiDAR, infrared and LASER. Deploying driver assistance systems to enhance comfort levels and ensure safety and security on road is the majorly growing trend within the automobile sector. The implementation of ADAS has been considered as a revolution as it provides dynamic features such as adaptive.

As an initial stage of automatic driving, ADAS’s promotion received support from several countries, such as NHSTA Level 0-Level 4 (Manual, ADAS, PA, HA, FA), the German VDA rating (PA, HA, FA).

The European Driver Assistance System market is expected to hold the largest share by 2022 owing to the major driving factors such as matured automotive sector, higher adoption of advanced technology, and high consumer preference for the driver safety and safety regulations. The expansion of European Automotive market will drive the growth of Driver assistance systems market. After Germany and the UK; the US is expected to be the next emerging country for the global Driver assistance systems market. The low-interest rates and growing customer confidence are playing a key role in the increased sales of cars in this region. The new vehicle registrations have in fact surpassed pre-recession levels, indicating a positive growth prospect for the automotive sector in the country.

Global Driver Assistance Systems Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Driver Assistance Systems Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Continental Ag, Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc, Denso Corporation, Valeo, Magna International, Trw Automotive Holdings Corp., Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co., Ficosa International S.A., Mobileye NV, Mando Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Tass international and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

Park Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

