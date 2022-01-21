Key Factors for Global Zirconia Dental Market to Show 5.9% Growth Rate to 2027

The global Zirconia Dental Material market was valued at US$ 175.8 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 260.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

Sintered zirconia is hard and therefore difficult to fabricate. For that reason, zirconia crowns and bridge restorations are made from a pre-sintered zirconia disc, which shrinks only about 21%, using a computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) system. The fabricated zirconia dental appliance is then sintered to ensure its hardness. Zirconia Dental Material in this report refers to zirconia CAD/CAM blocks and Discs.

Global Zirconia Dental Material key players include Upcera Dental, Aidite, Ivoclar Vivadent, Dentsply Sirona, Genoss, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 70%. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe, with a share about 25 percent.

Global Zirconia Dental Material Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Zirconia Dental Material Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Ivoclar Vivadent, Dentsply Sirona, Dental Direkt, 3M ESPE, Zirkonzahn, Kuraray Noritake Dental, GC, DMAX, Doceram, Metoxit, Genoss, Pritidenta, Aidite, Upcera Dental, Besmile Biotechnology and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Zirconia Dental Disc

Zirconia Dental Block

Segment by Application

Inlays and Onlays

Dental Crowns

Dental Bridges

Dentures

Table of Content:

1 Zirconia Dental Material Market Overview

2 Zirconia Dental Material Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Zirconia Dental Material Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Zirconia Dental Material Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Zirconia Dental Material Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Zirconia Dental Material Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Zirconia Dental Material Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

