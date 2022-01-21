Understanding 2.8% Growth Rate of Fatty Esters Market with a Latest Research Report by TMR

The global Fatty Esters market was valued at US$ 695.3 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 847.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

Fatty acid esters (FAEs) are a type of ester that result from the combination of a fatty acid with an alcohol. When the alcohol component is glycerol, the fatty acid esters produced can be monoglycerides, diglycerides, or triglycerides. Dietary fats are chemically triglycerides.

Fatty esters are expected to witness tremendous growth owing to its increasing use in personal care including cosmetics, lubricants, paper and food products. Growing demand for fatty esters for industrial applications owing to its environment friendliness is expected to augment market growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing consumer preference towards natural and specialty esters in personal care products is anticipated to further drive market growth. Increasing consumption of fatty esters in biodiesels coupled with the growing demand for biodiesels owing to the presence of supporting regulations is likely to propel fatty ester market demand over the forecast period.

Global Fatty Esters Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Fatty Esters Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Acidchem International Sdn Bhd, Sumitomo Chemical, ABITEC Corp., Archer Daniels Midland, Croda International, AkzoNobel, Faci Asia Pacific Pte, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Felda IFFCO, Gattefosse, Lonza, Sasol Limited, Stearinerie Dubois, Fine Organics, Stepan Company, PMC Biogenix Inc., Subhash Chemical Industries, UNDESA Group. and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT)

Glyceryl Monostearate

Isopropyl Palmitate

Polyol Esters

Glycol Esters

Sucrose Esters

Segment by Application

Personal Care Products And Cosmetics

Lubricants

Food

Surfactants

Others

Table of Content:

1 Fatty Esters Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Fatty Esters Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Fatty Esters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

