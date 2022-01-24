Global Shunt Capacitor Market Dynamics to Support 3.8% Growth Rate for 2021-2027

The global Shunt Capacitor market was valued at US$ 645.8 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 841.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

Shunt capacitor are primarily used to improve the power factor in the network. They also improve the voltage stability and reduce network losses. Improving the power factor also means a higher power transmission capability and increased control of the power flow.

Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of 40% in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for energy because of the growing population and improvement in the lifestyle in the region. China is the world’s largest market for the power transmission & distribution.

Global Shunt Capacitor Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Shunt Capacitor Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are ABB Ltd. (US), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric Company (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (India), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Aerovox Corp. (US), Magnewin Energy Private Limited (India), CIRCUTOR, SA (Spain), Energe Capacitors Pvt Ltd (India) and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Segment by Application

Utilities

Industries

Others

