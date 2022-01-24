Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market to rise at CAGR of 7.9% through 2027 as per the latest report by TMR

The global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) market was valued at US$ 4018.6 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 6874.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) are the radio waves that are utilized for reading and capturing the information that is stored on a tag attached to an object. These tags are used to store the product information electronically and also can be analyzed the object from distance. RFID can be used in manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, where keeping track of the inventory and assets is of prime importance as they found a significant improvement in the overall quality of data entry. It also facilitates to gather the location data with the help of RTLS to pinpoint an exact location and the identity of assets.

The regional analysis of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Radio frequency identification provides solutions such as storage, simple management & monitoring, real-time backup recovery, data de-duplication, customer support and many others services that brings the attention to these application.

North America region accounts for the largest market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The study reveals that Europe region is showing a rapid growth due to its storage and tracker solution by the Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID). Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is projected to be the fastest growing region in the Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) market due to the increasing size of high data generation in many countries.

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are NXP Semiconductors N.V (Netherlands), Alien Technology (US), 3M Company (U.S), ACTAtek Technology (U.S), Axcess International(U.S), Impinj Inc. (US), Ascendent ID (U.S), Checkpointt System Inc. (U.S), Avery Dennison Corporations (US) and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

