Real and Compound Chocolate Market Worth US$ 68380 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 1.2% Globally, COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by The Market Reports

The global Real and Compound Chocolate market was valued at US$ 62860 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 68380 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2027.

Premium chocolates and other innovative chocolate products involve a combination of high-quality chocolate and healthy ingredients. Premium chocolate snacks are easily accessible at many convenience stores, as well as some international supermarkets. Such healthy trends and innovative chocolate products will drive the real chocolate market at a global level.

Europe is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to healthy economic growth and increasing consumption of real & compound chocolate in various food products. However, Asia pacific region including countries China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of APAC is the fastest growing region in consumption of real & compound chocolate and is projected to expand at a CAGR 2.6% & 3.5% respectively, during the forecast period 2017-2023. The growing CAGR can be attributed to increase in the demand for confectionery and chocolate as an additive in food products.

Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Mars Inc. (US), Mondelez International(US), The Hershey Co. (US), Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Blommer Chocolate Company (US), Foley’s Candies Ltd. (Canada), Guittard Chocolate Company, PURATOS Group NV (Belgium), Ferrero SPA (Italy), Alpezzi Chocolate (Mexico), Ghirardelli Chocolate Company (US) and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Dark

Milk

White

Others

Segment by Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Desserts

Syrups

Seasoning

Others

Table of Content:

1 Real and Compound Chocolate Market Overview

2 Real and Compound Chocolate Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Real and Compound Chocolate Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Real and Compound Chocolate Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Real and Compound Chocolate Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Real and Compound Chocolate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Real and Compound Chocolate Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

