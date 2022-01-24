Small Scale LNG Market Exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% From 2021–2027 – Report by The Market Reports

The global Small Scale LNG market was valued at US$ 7770.6 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 15350 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2027.

Natural gas is a clean source fossil fuel with lowest emission of pollutants. The energy sector is facing issues owing to strict regulations against climate change, widening supply and demand gap, rising concern relating to cleaner and sustainable source of energy, and depleting fossil resources. Natural gas is sustainable energy source. However, the source faces storage issues as the volume of natural gas is high. To solve this problem, natural gas is converted to liquid form at liquefaction terminals, for ease of transportation. At the destination of end use, the liquefied gas is again converted to gas at regasification terminals. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas in its, liquid form. The gas is cooled at -1600C to convert it into an odorless, colorless liquid, that can be again re-gasified at end use destination. The typical value chain for the LNG includes gas production & transmission, treatment & liquefaction plant, storage, LNG shipping in ballasts, receiving terminals, regasification, and then to end user.

Global Small Scale LNG market is expected to witness phenomenal growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow in Asia Pacific region and Africa region due to increasing demand for natural gas as fuel for power and automobile industry. Besides, the regions are experiencing surge in projects of liquefaction and regasification terminal. For instance, Japan and South Korea are increasing their liquefaction capacity, thus, driving the market. Egypt has emerged as new importer for LNG while Mozambique has discovered a new gas field, which will make the nation a huge gas exporter. Europe region is likely to follow the small-scale LNG market after Asia Pacific and Africa regions. According to European Union policies, the nations are phasing out coal-based power plants, thus creating surge in demand for LNG.

Global Small Scale LNG Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Small Scale LNG Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Gazprom (Russia), Engie SA (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland), The Linde Group (Germany), Gasum, IHI Corporation (Japan), Excelerate Energy L.P (U.S), Prometheus Energy (U.S), Cryostar (US), GE Oil & Gas (US), Novatek (Russia) and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Liquefaction Terminal

Regasification Terminal

Segment by Application

Utilities

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Marine

Transportation

