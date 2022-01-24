The Global Green Concrete Market to show 7.5% CAGR from 2021-27

The global Green Concrete market was valued at US$ 16030 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 26820 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2027.

Concrete which is made from concrete wastes that are eco-friendly are called as “Green concrete”.

Asia Pacific is expected to be promising market for green concrete in near future over rapid increment in construction expenditure by governments of India and China. Supportive government policies such as tax reliefs and introduction of foreign direct investment in India to promote infrastructural development are likely to augment the demand for green concrete. Government of India announced 12th Five Year Plan, aims to increase expenditure on infrastructural development in construction of houses, offices, roads and rails. The policy is aimed at regulating norms of foreign direct investment and promotes private public partnerships which are expected to increase demand for construction materials.

Global Green Concrete Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Green Concrete Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Gammon, Wagners, Hanson, Bonded Hudson NY, Metromix, The QUIKRETE Companies, Sika Corporation US, LafargeHolcim and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Recyclable Material

Others

Segment by Application

Green Concrete Dam

Green Concrete Bridge

Green Concrete Building

Green Concrete Platform

Green Concrete Columns

