4K Set-top Box (STB)Market to Garner USD 742 Million by 2027 at 10.2% CAGR – Premium Report by The Market Reports

The global 4K Set-top Box (STB) market was valued at US$ 373.4 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 742 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2027.

A set-top box (STB) is an information appliance device that generally contains a TV-tuner input and displays output to a television set and an external source of signal, turning the source signal into content in a form that then be displayed on the television screen or other display device. They are used in cable television, satellite television, and over-the-air television systems, as well as other uses.

Asia Pacific 4K STB market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 50% from 2016 to 2024. The high growth prospects in this region can be primarily attributed to increased penetration of 4K TVs in the higher economic class and government mandates pertaining to digitization in the region. Diminishing prices of Ultra HD televisions and compatible STB devices as a direct consequence of escalation in local production have led to market growth in the region.

Prominent Indian digital broadcast satellite providers such as Videocon and Tata Sky have started introducing 4K STBs in a bid to offer enhanced TV viewing experience to their consumers for gaining the first mover advantage in the industry with an estimated half a billion TV viewers collectively.

North America is expected to observe a surge in IPTV devices’ demand on account of the presence of high-speed network infrastructure, coupled with add-ons and features offered to users.

Global 4K Set-top Box (STB) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global 4K Set-top Box (STB) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Vestel Company, Technicolor SA, Humax Consumer electronics company, Arion Technology, ZTE Corporation, Roku Inc, Infomir LLC., MStar Semiconductor, Inc, Sagemcom, Amazon and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Satellite STBs

Hybrid STBs

Cable STBs

IP STBs

Segment by Application

OTT (Over the Top)

DTT (Direct Terrestrial Transmission)

Table of Content:

1 4K Set-top Box (STB) Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global 4K Set-top Box (STB) Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 4K Set-top Box (STB) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

