Adhesive Equipment Market to make a new high by reaching USD 36030 Mn by 2027

The global Adhesive Equipment market was valued at US$ 27040 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 36030 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

Adhesive Equipment is used in adhesive industry, including Industrial Hot Melt, Adhesive Controllers, Cold Glue Applicators, Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators, Adhesive Pumping Systems and Application Guns

Asia Pacific led the global industry in terms of revenue with an estimated share of 42.1% in 2014. China is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of demand at exponential CAGR of 8.7% from 2015 to 2022 owing to the rapid industrialization and the expanding end-use industries.

Europe is anticipated to be the next largest consumer due to rising geriatric population and subsequent demand for DHP such as adult incontinence products manufactured using adhesives. Rising construction spending to refurbish and renovate existing buildings and infrastructure in the UK is anticipated to drive the increasing dispensing equipment demand.

Other regions such as North America, CSA, and MEA are also expected to witness growing equipment demand owing to increased consumer interest towards bio-based products.

Global Adhesive Equipment Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Adhesive Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Henkel, Nordson Corporation, Graco, Valco Melton, Dymax Corporation, Robatech and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Industrial Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment

Adhesive Controllers

Cold Glue Applicator

Pneumatic Adhesive Applicator

Adhesive Pumping Systems

Adhesive Application Guns

Segment by Application

Packaging

Construction

Lamination

Disposable Hygiene Products (DHP)

Technical Textiles

Table of Content:

1 Adhesive Equipment Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Adhesive Equipment Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Adhesive Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

