Adiponitrile Market Looks Bullish; Estimated to Grow at 1.4% CAGR from 2021-27

The global Adiponitrile market was valued at US$ 627.1 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 692.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

Adiponitrile is the organic compound with the formula (CH2)4(CN)2. This dinitrile, a viscous, colorless liquid, is an important precursor to the polymer nylon-6,6. In 2005, about one billion kilograms were produced.

Asia Pacific will grow significantly over the next seven years as a result of swift growth in textile industry coupled with huge demand for tyre cord particularly in India and China. Moreover, rapid development in the automotive sector in China is likely to enhance the consumption for adiponitrile in the near future. Furthermore, Government of India’s initiative of “Make in India” is predicted to boost the demand for adiponitrile in this region.

Europe is predicted to grow substantially over the next seven years on account of mounting automotive sector in various countries including Sweden, Italy and Germany. Moreover, higher consumption of carpets and fiber products is likely to boost the demand growth over the forecast period. Latin America and MEA will provide ample of opportunity for growth on account of increasing demand from industrial sector, as a result of accelerating consumption in conveyor belts, tire cords and electro-insulating materials.

Global Adiponitrile Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Adiponitrile Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Solvay, Rhodia Group, Invista, BASF, Lyondellbasell Industries, LG Chem, Ineos, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Braskem, Evonik Industries, DowDuPont, JSR Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-adiponitrile-market-outlook

Segment by Type

99

Others

Segment by Application

Carpet Fibers

Conveyor Belts

Electro-Insulating Elements

Table of Content:

1 Adiponitrile Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Adiponitrile Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Adiponitrile Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315