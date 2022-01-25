Air Purifier Market to Bang 4.0% Growth Rate to Reach USD 12410 Mn by 2027

The global Air Purifier market was valued at US$ 9402.5 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 12410 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

An air purifier or air cleaner is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room. These devices are commonly marketed as being beneficial to allergy sufferers and asthmatics, and at reducing or eliminating second-hand tobacco smoke. The commercially graded air purifiers are manufactured as either small stand-alone units or larger units that can be affixed to an air handler unit (AHU) or to an HVAC unit found in the medical, industrial, and commercial industries. Air purifiers may also be used in industry to remove impurities such as CO2 from air before processing. Pressure swing adsorbers or other adsorption techniques are typically used for this.

North America holds the significant market share, owing to greater disposable income, massive industrialization, environmental protection laws and increased awareness to curb pollution. However, the Asia-Pacific region dominated by China, India, and South Korea which have the negligible presence of air purifiers are projected to experience fastest growth prospects over the forecast period. Growing awareness due to stringent government regulations to curb pollution levels and the health risks associated with infection along with increased urbanization and industrialization is expected to drive demand.

Global Air Purifier Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Air Purifier Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Sharp, Philips, Panasonic, Daikin, Coway, YADU, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Midea, Blueair, Samsung, Austin, Beiangtech, Lexy and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-air-purifier-market-outlook

Segment by Type

HEPA

Activated Carbon

UV Technology

Ion and Ozone Generator

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Other

Table of Content:

1 Air Purifier Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Air Purifier Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Air Purifier Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315