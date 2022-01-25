Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market Worth US$ 370.4 Million by 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

The global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems market was valued at US$ 223 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 370.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2027.

For seat system actuator are used to provide more comfort to passenger by allowing them to adjust their seat in according to their comfort. Aircraft seat actuation systems provides comfortable seating for the passengers in commercial and private aircrafts. Seat actuation systems allow the passenger to adjust their seating position in accord with their comfort.

The European market accounted for over 34.0% of the global market in 2015. This can be attributed to presence of key aircraft and seat actuator system manufacturers in the region. However, North America is anticipated to offer immense opportunities for industry expansion owing to increasing trade-related activities that are expected to generate high demand for business jets.

Asia Pacific and Latin America regions are projected to gain momentum during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing income levels among all economic groups and rising demand for air travel in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Brazil.

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are ITT Corporation (US), Nook Industries (US), Moog (US), Rollon S.P.A. (Italy), Shandong Jinglu Industrial Control System (China). and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Electro-mechanical

Others

Segment by Application

First Class

Business Class

Economy Class

