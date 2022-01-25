Favoring Trends for Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market; Estimated to Reach USD 5737.6 Mn by 2027

The global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market was valued at US$ 4819 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 5737.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

Advanced protective gear and armour market comprises of all the protective gears such as eye gears, headgears etc. and various advanced protective armour and suits used in military, industries to increase the security of a person. The Strict regulations and laws towards work environment safety set by the government have forced the employers to enhance the safety standards in the industrial segment to minimise human causalities and provide a better working environment. In the automotive industry, it is mandatory to wear shoes which are shock light, waterproof and weight resistant.

North America accounts for the highest demand being world’s largest military force and is also expected to witness high demand over the forecast period on account of increasing cross border tensions. Europe is also anticipated to display significant amount of product demand over the forecast period, due to increasing awareness amongst workers regarding safety in industries. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant demand, due to rising terrorist activities in India and Pakistan. Increasing cross border tensions between India, China and Pakistan are also expected to fuel the market growth.

Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Mine Safety Appliances Company, BAE Systems, Defence Industries International, Ballistic Body Armour, Alliant Techsystems, Ceradyne and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Thermal Protective Gear

Ancillary Components

Armor & Bullet Resistant Equipment

Other

Segment by Application

Industrial Protection Equipments

Chemical Protective Gloves, Garments, Suits and Equipment

Others

