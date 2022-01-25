Global 4K TV (Television) Industry to Mark USD 445500 Mn by 2027

The global 4K TV (Television) market was valued at US$ 146670 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 445500 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2021-2027.

4K, known as UHD, is a picture technology that quadruples the number of pixels found in a full HD picture. With 4K, pixels are usually arranged in a 3,840 x 2,160 configuration, compared with the 1920×1080 you get in a full HD TV.

Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2016, as China has transformed into the biggest consumer of 4K TVs, accounting for more than 70% of the global share in the same year. Mass availability of 4K TVs coupled with low price offerings is the major reason behind the huge consumptions of 4K TVs in the country.

North America being an early adopter witnessed a signifcant growth with the introduction of 4K TVs, a trend expected to continue over the forecast period. Further, the regional 4K TV market growth is also attributed to the growing adoption of 4K set-top boxes that allow exploiting the full capability of 4K TVs with improved picture quality.

The region is expected to witness tremendouse growth also owing a drop in prices of 4K TVs, and it is anticipated that by 2025 more than half the American population will own at least one 4K TV. The European 4K TV market also exhibited a moderate growth due to an increasing demand in the UK and Germany. The proliferation of TVs supporting HDR will be a key factor expected to drive the growth in developed markets.

Global 4K TV (Television) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global 4K TV (Television) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Samsung, LG, SONY, Sharp, Panasonic, Toshiba, Seiki, Hisense, Skyworth, Changhong, TCL, Konka, Philips, Haier and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

