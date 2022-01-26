A 5.2% CAGR to Witness for Optical Brighteners Market by 2027

The global Optical Brighteners market was valued at US$ 654.8 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 962.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

Optical brighteners are chemical compounds that absorb light in the ultraviolet and violet region (usually 340-370 nm) of the electromagnetic spectrum, and re-emit light in the blue region (typically 420-470 nm) by fluorescence.

Brighteners are commonly added to laundry detergents to make the clothes appear cleaner. Optical brighteners have replaced bluing which was formerly used to produce the same effect. Brighteners are used in many papers, especially high brightness papers, resulting in their strongly fluorescent appearance under UV illumination. Optical brighteners have also found use in cosmetics. One application is to formulas for washing and conditioning grey or blonde hair, where the brightener can not only increase the luminance and sparkle of the hair, but can also correct dull, yellowish discoloration without darkening the hair.

Global Optical Brighteners Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Optical Brighteners Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are RPM International, BASF, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant, Milliken, Brilliant Group, Aron Universal Ltd, 3V Sigma, TEH Fong Min International, Archroma and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Styrene Based Brighteners

Coumarin Based Brighteners

Pyrazoline Based Brighteners

Phthalimide Based Brighteners

Others

Segment by Application

Paper

Fabrics

Detergents & Soaps

Synthetics & Plastics

Table of Content:

1 Optical Brighteners Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Optical Brighteners Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Optical Brighteners Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

