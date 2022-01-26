Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Worth US$ 7570.3 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.0% Globally, COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by The Market Reports

The global Aluminum Curtain Wall market was valued at US$ 5747 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 7570.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

Aluminum curtain wall is a modular frame assembly arranged side-by-side and top-to-bottom interlocked relation. It has improved four corner joint construction providing more than adequate weather tightness. Alignment is provided for structurally connecting lower head rails in axially aligned relation. Aluminum curtain wall contains filler strip and lap strip that cooperate with the alignment to seal a gap and space presented between adjacent interlocked head and sill rails, thereby providing wearthertight four corner joint. Curtain walls consist of panels made up of different materials such as glass and metal. Metal curtain walls with aluminum panels are called aluminum curtain walls.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for a significant market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 10.0% over the forecast period. The region includes developing nations, such as India, China, and Japan, whose rate of development is faster than most other developing nations in the world. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for nearly half of the global construction industry by 2020. A healthy spread of construction activity supports the stability of the Asian markets, along with government intervention enhancing a majority of projects for infrastructure development.

Developed regions, such as Europe and North America, are expected to witness moderate growth from 2017 to 2025. The regions accounted for over 40% of the total market share in 2016. The growth in the regions can be attributed to increasing disposable income, growing construction spending, and the steady demand for sustainable curtain walls for reducing pollution and enhancing moisture resistance in high precipitation areas.

Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Ponzio Srl, Alumil Aluminium Industry, EFCO Corporation, GUTMANN AG, HansenGroup, Kawneer Company, HUECK System, Aluplex, Alutech, Enclos Corporation, Heroal, Kalwall Corporation, Reynaers, Tubelite and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Semi-unitized

Unitized

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Table of Content:

1 Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Aluminum Curtain Wall Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

