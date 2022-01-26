Companies Contributing Andalusite Market to Achieve 5.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2027

The global Andalusite market was valued at US$ 153.4 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 230.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

Andalusite is an aluminum nesosilicate mineral which belongs to sillimanite family and is generally found in metamorphic rocks. It is a polymorph of two minerals including sillimanite and kyanite. Being polymorphic in nature, it has a chemical composition which is similar to sillimanite and kyanite with dissimilar physical structure.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the one of the largest andalusite market owing to the growing demand for refractoriesinthe region, particularly in emerging economies including India and China. At present, China is the key producer and consumer of refractories, primarilyfueled by the presence of a robust steel industry. Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Turkey and Russia are potential andalusite markets which are expected to grow and sustain over the next seven years. Latin America is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for andalusite-based cement refractories on account infrastructure development in the region. Europe and North America are likely to be the moderate players in the consumption of refractories over the forecast period.

Global Andalusite Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Andalusite Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Andalusite Resources, Andalucita S.A, Imerys, Shandong Wulian, Anglovaal Minerals S.A., Hooggenoeg Andalusite Pty and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Gray

Yellow

Pink

Green

Violet

Segment by Application

Glass Industries

Aluminum Industries

Cement Industries

Steel Industries

