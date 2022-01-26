Sector Influencing 4.8% CAGR for Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market (2021-2027)

The global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals market was valued at US$ 474.3 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 659.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

Organic trace minerals have vital role in maintaining animal health. The rate of absorbing the food increases with the presence of trace minerals in the feed, and they improve the nutrient content in animal feed. Growing occurrences of disease outbreaks, such as avian influenza (AI), in poultry and turkey have increased the demand for these minerals. Bioavailability is another factor that differentiates organic and inorganic trace minerals in animal feed. Poultry was the largest consumer of organic trace minerals in animal feed in 2016. The demand for broilers, chickens, and turkeys has witnessed a steady increase, particularly in countries with growing food industries such as China, India, and Brazil, which has played a key role in growing animal feed consumption in these countries.

Asia Pacific dominated the organic trace minerals market in 2016. This region was the largest manufacturer and consumer of feed with China and India accounting for a majority of the share. Favorable demographics, subsidized tax regime in animal husbandry, and improving feed quality were the major driving factors of this market in Asia Pacific.

Europe accounted for 27.7% of the market share in 2016. This region was driven by the growing demand from major animal feed consuming countries including Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and France. State-of-the-art infrastructure and favorable climatic conditions have helped the region grow in the poultry and pork sectors, consequently boosting the demand for organic trace minerals.

Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland, Royal DSM NV, Nutreco N.V. Expansions & investments and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Zinc

Iron

Copper

Selenium

Others

Segment by Application

Dairy Cattle

Poultry

Horses

Pigs

Others

Table of Content:

1 Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

