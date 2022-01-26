Which Companies Helping Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market to Reach USD 3969.7 Mn by 2027

The global Oxygen Therapy Equipment market was valued at US$ 2403.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 3969.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027.

Oxygen therapy, also known as supplemental oxygen, is the use of oxygen as a medical treatment. This can include for low blood oxygen, carbon monoxide toxicity, cluster headaches, and to maintain enough oxygen while inhaled anesthetics are given. Long term oxygen is often useful in people with chronically low oxygen such as from severe COPD or cystic fibrosis.

Oxygen can be given in a number of ways including nasal cannula, face mask, and inside a hyperbaric chamber. Home oxygen can be provided either by oxygen tanks or an oxygen concentrator. Oxygen is believed to be the most common treatment given in hospitals in the developed world.

Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Philips Healthcare, Linde Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Smiths Medical, Dragerwerk, Teleflex, Invacare, Chart Industries, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Inogen and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Staionary

Portable

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Home Care

Others

