Factors Driving Global Intravenous Access Devices Market to Reach USD 54970 Mn by 2027

The global Intravenous Access Devices market was valued at US$ 39390 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 54970 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

Indwelling intravascular access devices (catheters) provide a route for: administering fluids, blood products, nutrients and intravenous medications; monitoring haemodynamic function; maintaining emergency vascular access; and obtaining blood specimens. Intravascular devices (IVDs) are catheters that are usually inserted into peripheral veins (e.g. small veins in the arms). Peripheral arterial devices are also used for some patients.

Some central venous catheters are inserted through a peripheral vein site (peripherally inserted central catheters). They can be used for a prolonged period of time (e.g. for long chemotherapy(link is external) regimens, extended antibiotic therapy, or total parenteral nutrition). IVD insertion is the most commonly performed invasive healthcare procedure.

Global Intravenous Access Devices Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Intravenous Access Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are B. Braun Melsungen, BD, C. R. Bard, Smiths Medical, Terumo, Angiodynamics, Apexmed, Baxter, Cook Medical, Delta Med, Exelint, Fresenius, Galtneedletech, Global Medikit, Hospira, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Nipro Medical, Promed Group, Renovorx, Retractable Technologies, Teleflex, Vigmed, Vygon and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Intravenous Catheters

Intravenous Infusion Pumps

Intravenous Needles

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

